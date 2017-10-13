Andhra Pradesh

Belum caves to be closed for a week

Belum Caves, a popular tourist attraction in Koligundla mandal in Kurnool district, will be closed for public for the next one week, as the caves have become slushy and water-logged owing to heavy rainfall, Divisional Manager of A.P. Tourism Babji said on Thursday. The caves were filled with rainwater and mud from nearby agricultural fields and needs to be cleaned up, Mr. Babji said. The divisional manager and Telugu Desam Party leader Bellam Venkatasubba Reddy visited the caves today.

