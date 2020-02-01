Belum Caves getting decked up for festival

The Belum Caves festival will be held on February 8 and 9. The district authorities held a meeting at the Collectorate on Saturday and finalised the schedule.

The festival is being held to promote tourism in the district. Earlier, it was planned to organise the event in December last. But, it was postponed as the dates clashed with ‘Visakha Utsav’.

But for a few minor works, all necessary arrangements were in place for the festival, said district tourism officer B. Venkateswarlu.

The government already released ₹1 crore for the event. The authorities expect a large number of people will visit the caves during the festival. “We are hopeful that the festival will boost tourism in the district,” Mr. Venkateswarlu said.

To make sure that the festival goes off smoothly, the authorities appointed 18 committees. Joint Collector-2 Syed Khaja Mohiuddin held a meeting at the Collectorate with all the 18 committees.

Mr. Venkateswarlu said that film actors would be invited to the event along with Ministers and MLAs.

Various departments would put up stalls at the festival venue, said the tourism official.