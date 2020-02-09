Andhra Pradesh

Belum Caves festival concludes on a grand note

Artists performing at the Belum Caves festival on Sunday.

Artists performing at the Belum Caves festival on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

more-in

721 artists perform in the two-day event

The Belum Caves festival concluded on a grand note on Sunday at Kolimigundla mandal. A total of 721 artists, including 72 students, performed in the two-day fete.

The Belum Caves Utsavalu – 2020 was held to promote the cave system, which is the largest cave system open to the public on the subcontinent extending about 3,229 meters. The event costed the government about ₹1 crore.

The festival concluded with the authorities giving out mementos to the winners in competitions. In the span of two days, rangoli, karrasamu, kabaddi, essay writing and other competitions were held.

Local MLA Katasani Rami Reddy, attended as the chief guest, and presented mementos to the winners along with district authorities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Reddy thanked the district authorities and police officers for making the event a success. “It is a great feat that this huge an event was planned in such less time,” he added.

Prior to this, artists performed various classical and contemporary dances, enthralling the people.

Allagadda Sub Judge Shiva Shankar, Allagadda DSP Pothuraju, tourism regional director Eswaraiah, Nandyal RDO Ramakrishna Reddy, District Educational Officer Sai Ram and Information and Public Relations Deputy Director P. Thimmappa took part in the event.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2020 8:55:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/belum-caves-festival-concludes-on-a-grand-note/article30777025.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY