Belum Caves festival concludes on a grand note

The Belum Caves festival concluded on a grand note on Sunday at Kolimigundla mandal. A total of 721 artists, including 72 students, performed in the two-day fete.

The Belum Caves Utsavalu – 2020 was held to promote the cave system, which is the largest cave system open to the public on the subcontinent extending about 3,229 meters. The event costed the government about ₹1 crore.

The festival concluded with the authorities giving out mementos to the winners in competitions. In the span of two days, rangoli, karrasamu, kabaddi, essay writing and other competitions were held.

Local MLA Katasani Rami Reddy, attended as the chief guest, and presented mementos to the winners along with district authorities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Reddy thanked the district authorities and police officers for making the event a success. “It is a great feat that this huge an event was planned in such less time,” he added.

Prior to this, artists performed various classical and contemporary dances, enthralling the people.

Allagadda Sub Judge Shiva Shankar, Allagadda DSP Pothuraju, tourism regional director Eswaraiah, Nandyal RDO Ramakrishna Reddy, District Educational Officer Sai Ram and Information and Public Relations Deputy Director P. Thimmappa took part in the event.