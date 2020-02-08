Belum Caves festival begins on grand note

The Belum Caves Utsavalu-2020 commenced with much fanfare at Kolimigundla mandal in the district on Saturday.

The festival saw a large number of visitors from across the district. Traditional dances, local cuisines and rangolis were the main attractions at the festival.

Collector G. Veerapandian said that the festival is being organised to help the Belum Caves draw more tourists. He added that the authorities are also drawing up plans to develop the caves.

Later, he announced that boating services would be launched soon at Owk reservoir. The reservoir is about 14 km away from the caves. “We will also invite experts to research the Yaganti Cave temple and bring the Yaganti caves into the spotlight,” Mr. Veerapandian said.

Later, Legislative Council member Challa Ramakrishna Reddy said that plans are being made to permanently develop the caves instead of putting up temporary structures. He urged the Collector to look into constructing a swimming pool, a children’s park, a restaurant, and a hotel in the area to draw more tourists.