Belgium Ambassador to India Didier Vanderhasselt met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, at the Secretariat, at Amaravati, on Tuesday. In a post on X, Mr. Naidu said the State government was committed to creating a business-friendly ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh. “We welcome businesses from India and across the world to invest in our State,” he said.

