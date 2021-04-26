Belgian found dead in hotel room in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 April 2021 20:23 IST

Police say he was COVID-19 positive

A foreign national from Belgium was found dead in his hotel room here on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Verneulen Geert (58), who had been living in the hotel near NAD Kotha Road since February 24.

According to the police, he was here to work on installation of machinery at a plywood factory in Atchutapuram.

He had been sick for quite some time and also underwent some treatment at a corporate hospital. Since April 20, he was confined to his room.

On Sunday, his wife called up from Belgium and since he did not respond, she informed the hotel authorities. The hotel management opened the room and found him lying unconscious and called 108 ambulance. The 108 staff confirmed that he was dead.

The police were informed and the body was sent for post-mortem. According to the initial reports, he was COVID -19 positive and might have died due to complications arising from the pandemic, the police said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines, the body has been kept in the mortuary and the last rites will be performed here only. The company officials and family members have been informed. Investigation is on.