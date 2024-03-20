GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Belgian ambassador visits Sri City, discusses possibility of country-specific clusters with MD Ravindra Sannareddy

March 20, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Sri City Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy has indicated that a Belgian cluster can be created if a sizeable number of enterprises evinced interest in investing in the business city, considered the country’s largest manufacturing hub.

Mr. Sannareddy made the offer while receiving the Ambassador of Belgium to India, Didier Vanderhasselt, on his arrival at Sri City in Tirupati district on Wednesday. The Ambassador was taken around the business city and exposed to the world-class infrastructure, unique features and rapid development. “Sri City’s strong infrastructure, pro-business approach and fast-paced growth continue to attract global investors across sectors,” said Mr. Sannareddy.

When Mr. Vanderhasselt enquired about country-specific clusters in Sri City, Mr. Sannareddy offered to consider a Belgian cluster if more enterprises from the country intended to set base here. The Ambassador offered to introduce Sri City to Belgian companies interested in investing in India.

As part of his tour across the business city, Mr. Vanderhasselt visited the plant of Vermeiren India Rehab Private Limited, a Belgian company manufacturing rehabilitation care equipment, where he laid the foundation stone for the company’s fourth phase expansion.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.