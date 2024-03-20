Belgian ambassador visits Sri City, discusses possibility of country-specific clusters with MD Ravindra Sannareddy

March 20, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Sri City Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy has indicated that a Belgian cluster can be created if a sizeable number of enterprises evinced interest in investing in the business city, considered the country’s largest manufacturing hub.

Mr. Sannareddy made the offer while receiving the Ambassador of Belgium to India, Didier Vanderhasselt, on his arrival at Sri City in Tirupati district on Wednesday. The Ambassador was taken around the business city and exposed to the world-class infrastructure, unique features and rapid development. “Sri City’s strong infrastructure, pro-business approach and fast-paced growth continue to attract global investors across sectors,” said Mr. Sannareddy.

When Mr. Vanderhasselt enquired about country-specific clusters in Sri City, Mr. Sannareddy offered to consider a Belgian cluster if more enterprises from the country intended to set base here. The Ambassador offered to introduce Sri City to Belgian companies interested in investing in India.

As part of his tour across the business city, Mr. Vanderhasselt visited the plant of Vermeiren India Rehab Private Limited, a Belgian company manufacturing rehabilitation care equipment, where he laid the foundation stone for the company’s fourth phase expansion.