BEL to organize exhibition of Night Vision Devices

MACHILIPATNAM

12 December 2021 18:03 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate the expo virtually on Monday, says GM Prabhakar Rao

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Machilipatnam, will organize an exhibition of its products ‘Night Vision Devices’ on its premises from December 13.

The exhibition is being arranged as part of the ongoing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, said BEL General Manager B. Prabhakar Rao.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the exhibition virtually on Monday. Students of various government schools and colleges can visit the expo.

“BEL has designed different types of Night Vision Devices, for Armed Forces and the AP Police, which would be showcased in the exhibition,” the General Manager said.

Assistant General Manager (AGM) B. Suresh Babu said that engineers of BEL will present demo of different products in the exhibition.

Students and the visitors are requested to follow COVID-19 norms, including wearing masks and gloves and use of sanitizers to prevent the spread of the virus, the AGM said.