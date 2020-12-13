Begin HNSS canal widening project: CPI

‘YSRCP govt. hoodwinking Rayalaseema farmers’

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded immediate administrative sanction for the ₹6,000-crore Hundri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi canal widening project hanging fire for the past one year, and completion of the distributary network to carry Krishna water to agricultural fields.

At a press conference here on Saturday, the party district secretary D. Jagadeesh questioned the rationale behind taking up three reservoirs under the Upper Penna Project ahead of widening of the HNSS Canal from Malyala to Jeedipalli Reservoir. “Where is the water and resource to fill the three reservoirs at Devarakonda, Thopdurthi and Muittala, without increasing the intake and carrying capacity of the HNSS Canal to 6,000 cusecs or 10,000 from the current 3,400 cusecs?” he asked the State government.

“More than ₹500 crore will be needed for land acquisition for the three reservoirs, about which there is no mention in the DPR or the project and this cost has not been included in the 2018 estimate of ₹803 cr.,” he said.

About 7 tmcft of water was essential to fill all these reservoirs, but there was no assured water allocation for that, he alleged.

Mr. Jagadeesh objected to the renaming of the Upper Penna project as YSR Project, stating it was the Communist Party leaders of the district who had fought for it since 1944 and got it implemented about half a century ago.