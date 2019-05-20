Beer worth ₹15 lakh destroyed in lorry fire

Beer worth ₹15 lakh was destroyed as the lorry carrying it caught fire reportedly owing to a short circuit in its battery at 1.15 p.m. near Nandyal in the district on Monday, said the police.
According to Nandyal Taluka police station circle inspector G. Ramakrishna Reddy, the driver of the lorry, bound for the Nandyal excise depot from a distillery in Sangareddy district in Telangana, had escaped with minor burns and was admitted to a hospital.
The Nandyal excise circle inspector Lalita Devi said both the lorry and 1,300 cartons carrying 15,600 bottles were charred to ashes. “We estimate a loss of ₹15 lakh worth of goods,” she said.
