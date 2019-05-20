Andhra Pradesh

Beer worth ₹15 lakh destroyed in lorry fire

more-in

Short circuit in battery suspected reason

Beer worth ₹15 lakh was destroyed as the lorry carrying it caught fire reportedly owing to a short circuit in its battery at 1.15 p.m. near Nandyal in the district on Monday, said the police.

According to Nandyal Taluka police station circle inspector G. Ramakrishna Reddy, the driver of the lorry, bound for the Nandyal excise depot from a distillery in Sangareddy district in Telangana, had escaped with minor burns and was admitted to a hospital.

The Nandyal excise circle inspector Lalita Devi said both the lorry and 1,300 cartons carrying 15,600 bottles were charred to ashes. “We estimate a loss of ₹15 lakh worth of goods,” she said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2019 3:04:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/beer-worth-15-lakh-destroyed-in-lorry-fire/article27190046.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY