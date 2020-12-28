Beekeeping helps SHG women make some extra earnings

Horticulture dept. providing subsidy and marketing support

With a little effort, these women are scripting a ‘sweet’ success story. By taking up beekeeping, they are making an ‘impressive income’ from honey production and sales.

Apiarists (beekeepers) like Selvi who recognised the demand and market potential for honey are earning more than ₹5,000 per month as additional income.

Initially, it started with 500 beneficiaries. Later, the interventions were scaled up to 2,000-plus beneficiaries in a phased manner as farmers and SHG women have shown interest in beekeeping.

According to information, the Department of Horticulture provides a subsidy of 40% on unit cost (six bee colonies) and the remaining 60% is met through SHG loans. The Department of Horticulture during 2019-20 extended support for beekeeping in a big way by providing financial assistance of ₹1.40 crore to 2,480 beneficiaries.

In Chittoor district, the department implemented a model FPO concept project in coordination with the DRDA and TATA Trusts.

Ms. Selvi made an initial capital outlay of ₹30,000 through subsidies from the department under the Mission of Integrated Development. While the subsidy component was ₹12,000 the remaining ₹18,000 was funded through loans from the DRDA.

“In a matter of six months, she is able to experience an increase in harvest, which increased her revenue from ₹ 2,500 to over ₹5,400 which is in addition to her regular income from other activities,” says a senior official.

Bulk purchase by TTD

The honey produced by these FPOs is being marketed with ‘Aranya’ (Chittoor) brand name and is available for purchase online.

The total honey production is more than 20,000 kg of which 5,000 kg is being procured by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) through the Chittoor Honey MACS.

For apiarists, summer is a dearth period as floral availability in the State is for eight months. Generally, in summer farmers will not harvest honey. However, relocation of bee colonies will be done to floral availability areas, the official explains.

The department is also closely working with Y.S.R. Horticulture University and providing capacity building to tribal farmers in Chintapalli and other areas.

The KVK at Venkataramannagudem is fully equipped with a disease diagnostic lab, honey processing unit and a quality testing lab to meet the requirements of beekeepers.

Tata Trusts is developing a strategic framework of value chain development for honey and beekeeping in Andhra Pradesh, he adds.