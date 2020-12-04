‘Beekeeping ensures decent income for farmers’

Several farmers undergo training in apiculture

Several agriculture officials and scientists urged farmers to concentrate on honey bee farming to earn more income with less investment, which has already benefited many farmers across the country. The vegetation in Vizianagaram district was very much suitable for apiculture, they said.

The Horticulture Department organised a three-day training programme for farmers in Vasanta village of Gantyada mandal. Principal Scientist of the Agriculture Research Station (Pedavegi of West Godavari district) K. Mohana Rao told the trainees that a small investment of ₹1.5 lakh would be sufficient to develop honey bee colonies. Mr. Mohana Rao, who has a PhD in apiculture, said that Western Honey Bees (Apil Mellifera), Wild Rock Bees (Apil Dorsata) and other varieties would fetch more honey as they would be able to fly over a long distance – up to 8 km. “The farmers need to set up at least 10 bee hive boxes. Around 8 kg of honey can be collected within two and half months. Each kg sells around ₹400. More honey can be extracted during flowering season between December and February,” he explained.

Horticulture Deputy Director R. Srinivasa Rao and Assistant Director G.V. Lakshmi expressed happiness over the positive response from many farmers to the training programme. Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the department had requested the government to ensure subsidy for farmers who would like to take up beekeeping.

Integrated Rural People Welfare Association director P.K. Prakasha Rao and Jai Vinayaka Farmer Producers founder Parvataneni Sri Lakshmi said the training programme would continue extensively in all villages of the mandal till the end of the year.

Horticulture officer B. Umabharani and other officials clarified the doubts of the farmers.