BEE urges southern States to intensify energy efficiency efforts to attract global investments

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) urged the State Designated Agencies (SDAs) of all southern States, particularly the proactive ones like Andhra Pradesh (A.P.), to intensify their focus on energy efficiency and Mission LiFE in order to realise the immense potential for attracting global investments in key sectors such as industry, urban development, agriculture and building.

BEE senior officers, including Deputy Director General Ashok Kumar and Secretary Milind Deora, made the appeal during a detailed discussion on the status and impact of BEE’s energy efficiency programmes held on Sunday. They stated that the energy efficiency programmes would play a crucial role in the development of Amaravati as the new capital city which was poised to be the State’s growth engine.

The officers emphasised the significant economic and environmental benefits that could be gained through energy efficiency across India. Mr. Deora expressed gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh government’s support under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for accelerating energy efficiency initiatives, and said Andhra Pradesh was one of the best States with huge potential to attract sizeable investments in energy efficiency.

