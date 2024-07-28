GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BEE urges southern States to intensify energy efficiency efforts to attract global investments

Energy efficiency programmes will play a crucial role in the development of Amaravati as the new capital city, say BEE officials

Published - July 28, 2024 08:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) urged the State Designated Agencies (SDAs) of all southern States, particularly the proactive ones like Andhra Pradesh (A.P.), to intensify their focus on energy efficiency and Mission LiFE in order to realise the immense potential for attracting global investments in key sectors such as industry, urban development, agriculture and building. 

BEE senior officers, including Deputy Director General Ashok Kumar and Secretary Milind Deora, made the appeal during a detailed discussion on the status and impact of BEE’s energy efficiency programmes held on Sunday. They stated that the energy efficiency programmes would play a crucial role in the development of Amaravati as the new capital city which was poised to be the State’s growth engine. 

The officers emphasised the significant economic and environmental benefits that could be gained through energy efficiency across India. Mr. Deora expressed gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh government’s support under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for accelerating energy efficiency initiatives, and said Andhra Pradesh was one of the best States with huge potential to attract sizeable investments in energy efficiency.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.