BEE urges southern States to champion new climate economy 

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), which is spearheading the national rollout of Mission LiFE, urged the southern States to champion the new climate economy.

Milind Deora, Secretary of BEE, said in a press release that the Mission LiFE, which was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was aimed at reshaping the environmental narrative by promoting mindful consumption and a circular economy.

Mission LiFE seeks to drive individuals towards climate — positive behaviour and create an ecosystem that reinforces and enables environment — friendly, self-sustainable behaviour.

Mr. Deora stated that Mission LiFE gained more importance in the context of growing water scarcity in major Indian cities and the burgeoning energy demand.

Mission LiFE and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG-12) emphasise that lifestyles should be in sync with available resources as it facilitates energy efficiency, sustainable infrastructure and access to basic services, and provides green jobs for a quality of life.

BEE media advisor for southern States, A. Chandrasekhar Reddy said the BEE was making efforts to drive Mission LiFE in major cities of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) i.e. Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Kurnool, Tirupati and Rajahmundry as well as major towns and cities in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

“The ongoing efforts and forward-thinking initiatives in A.P., especially in Amaravati, reflect a strong commitment to sustainable development and energy efficiency,” he observed.

In fact, BEE’s adoption of energy efficiency schemes and programmes led to substantial energy savings in the year 2022-23, including 307 billion units of electricity and thermal energy savings of 24.68 Million Tonnes (MT) of Oil Equivalent resulting in the reduction of CO2 emissions by approximately 306.40 MT.

Mission LiFE proposed 75 specific actions designed to be non-disruptive to ongoing economic activities and promote long-term economic growth.

