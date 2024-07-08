GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BEE urges southern States to champion new climate economy 

Mission LiFE proposed 75 specific actions designed to be non-disruptive to ongoing economic activities and promote long-term economic growth. 

Published - July 08, 2024 04:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Life style for environment logo

Life style for environment logo | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), which is spearheading the national rollout of Mission LiFE, urged the southern States to champion the new climate economy. 

Milind Deora, Secretary of BEE, said in a press release that the Mission LiFE, which was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was aimed at reshaping the environmental narrative by promoting mindful consumption and a circular economy.

Mission LiFE seeks to drive individuals towards climate — positive behaviour and create an ecosystem that reinforces and enables environment — friendly, self-sustainable behaviour.

Mr. Deora stated that Mission LiFE gained more importance in the context of growing water scarcity in major Indian cities and the burgeoning energy demand.

Mission LiFE and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG-12) emphasise that lifestyles should be in sync with available resources as it facilitates energy efficiency, sustainable infrastructure and access to basic services, and provides green jobs for a quality of life.

BEE media advisor for southern States, A. Chandrasekhar Reddy said the BEE was making efforts to drive Mission LiFE in major cities of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) i.e. Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Kurnool, Tirupati and Rajahmundry as well as major towns and cities in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

“The ongoing efforts and forward-thinking initiatives in A.P., especially in Amaravati, reflect a strong commitment to sustainable development and energy efficiency,” he observed.

In fact, BEE’s adoption of energy efficiency schemes and programmes led to substantial energy savings in the year 2022-23, including 307 billion units of electricity and thermal energy savings of 24.68 Million Tonnes (MT) of Oil Equivalent resulting in the reduction of CO2 emissions by approximately 306.40 MT.

Mission LiFE proposed 75 specific actions designed to be non-disruptive to ongoing economic activities and promote long-term economic growth. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / economy (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.