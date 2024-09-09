ADVERTISEMENT

BEE urges A.P. and other States to aggressively promote S&L programme 

Published - September 09, 2024 05:22 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The National Test House (NTH), under the Department of Consumer Affairs, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in New Delhi for strengthening the Standards & Labelling (S&L) programme in order to ensure highest quality of Energy-Efficient (EE) appliances for consumers.

The pact was signed by BEE Secretary Milind B. Deora and NTH Director General Alok Kumar Srivastava in the presence of Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumers Affairs, Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power, and Additional Secretary Srikanth Nagulapalli.

On the occasion, Mr. Deore urged the State Designated Agencies (SDAs) of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu / UTs and other proactive States to aggressively promote the S&L programme, thereby empowering the consumers and driving substantial electricity savings.

