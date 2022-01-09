BEE to identify strategies for net zero energy consumption in TTD

VIJAYAWADA

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) selected Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD) along with four other tourist destinations in Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir for a feasibility study aimed at achieving net zero energy consumption.

The study will identify strategies to meet the power requirement through renewable energy and by taking energy efficiency measures.

In a virtual review meeting attended by officials of the BEE, TTD and the Energy Department of Andhra Pradesh on January 9, TTD executive officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy said that water pumping systems were planned to be replaced with energy-efficient pump sets and existing fans, with brush-less direct current fans.

Besides, LED lights and solar rooftop systems are being installed on a large-scale.

Mr. Reddy welcomed the BEE's initiative of conducting a feasibility study on 'net zero energy tourist locations' which paves the way for improving energy efficiency at tourist sites and surroundings.

Energy secretary N. Srikant appreciated the TTD commitment to energy efficiency and said necessary cooperation would be extended by his department.

BEE Director General Abhay Bhakre said the net zero energy strategies would help in realizing the objectives of sustainable and responsive tourism which is in line with the comprehensive Sustainable Tourism Criteria of India developed by the Ministry of Tourism.