BEE to conduct audit energy in spinning mills, cold storages, dal processing units

Aim is to identify Energy Efficient technologies in select MSME clusters

After finding tremendous potential for saving energy in refractories during a pilot project in East Godavari district, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) is going to conduct energy audit and technology assessment in spinning mills, cold storages and dal processing units in the State and identify Energy Efficient (EE) technologies in select MSME clusters upon a request by the AP-State Energy Conservation Mission (AP-SECM).

According to an official release, a study of 26 refractory units in East Godavari district by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) revealed that there is a scope for conserving 10% (8.3 Million Units) of the energy consumed by them per annum amounting to a financial saving of ₹5.56 crore at current tariffs. Their production of refractory material is 62,500 tonnes per year.

The pilot project is a part of the BEE’s national programme of mapping the energy - intensive Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), which has been entrusted to TERI.

In a webinar on EE measures undertaken by the BEE on Sunday, it's Director Milind Deore said the findings of TERI study were promising and similar projects could be taken up in other MSME sub-sectors.

He observed that MSMEs account for 33% of the national manufacturing output and about 28% of the GDP as a whole.

State Energy Secretary N. Srikant said the MSMEs took a severe beating due to COVID-19 and EE measures would give them the much-needed relief.

ReSTART package

Special Chief Secretary (industries and commerce) R. Karikal Valaven said the government gave a big boost to the industries in the form of a ReSTART package under which a financial assistance of ₹1,110 crore was being given to about 90,000 MSMEs to help them overcome capital and certain operational constraints.

Additional industrial adviser to Government of India (MSMEs) D. Chandra Sekhar, BEE assistant director P. Shyam Sundar and TERI officials N. Vasudevan and Pawan Kumar Tiwari were among those who took part.