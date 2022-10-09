BEE tells Andhra Pradesh to set sector-specific targets to achieve energy goals

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has advised State governments to expedite energy-efficiency activities and achieve the national energy savings target of 150 million tonnes of oil equivalent of energy, the officials of Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) has said.

Addressing a review meeting in virtual mode on energy efficiency schemes ahead of the national summit with the State-designated agencies slated for October 11 and 12 in Goa, BEE Director General Abhay Bakre has advised the States to fast-track energy-efficiency activities to achieve energy security, protect the environment and reach the climate-change goals.

Referring to the climate-change targets set by the Centre to reduce the carbon intensity by 45% by 2030, he said it was time the States, especially the proactive ones such as Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Maharashtra, launched concerted efforts to tap the energy efficiency saving potential from sectors such as building, industry, agriculture, municipal and transport.

Observing that in order to achieve the target of 150 mtoe savings by 2030 the State designated agencies should finalise an action plan soon, the BEE official directed Andhra Pradesh to focus on identification of sector-wise major energy consuming areas and assign sector-specific energy reduction targets to achieve the State specific energy reduction target of 6.68 mtoe by 2030.

He also had a word of praise for the State for adopting innovative technologies in Andhra Pradesh Housing programme with the support of Indo-Swiss Building Energy Efficiency Project (BEEP).

BEE Deputy Director General Ashok Kumar, Secretary R.K. Rai, Directors Saurabh Diddi, Milind Deore, Sunil Khandare, Arijit Sen Gupta and others were present on the occasion.