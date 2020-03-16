BEE seeks APERC support to implement ISO standards in industries

Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) Secretary R.K. Rai met A.P. Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) Chairman Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy and sought his support for effective implementation of ISO standards and other energy efficiency programmes in the State.

Mr. Nagarjuna Reddy promised to extend full support for the implementation of ISO 50001:2018 energy management standards in industries to enable them to improve energy performance, reduce wasteful energy consumption and achieve sustainable development.

According to an official release, Mr. Rai said the BEE would provide an international framework for industrial plants for good energy management and prioritise new energy efficient technologies.

Highest consumption

He pointed out that industries were the highest energy consuming sector accounting for 40% of the total consumption in the country. The energy consumption was expected to reach 443.40 Million tons of oil equivalent (Mtoe) by 2031 against the present 347 Mtoe.

To reduce consumption to the extent possible, ISO 50001:2018 norms were sought to be implemented initially in industrial units identified under PAT (Perform, Achieve and Trade) scheme, Mr. Rai told the APERC Chairman.

The BEE set a target of cumulative energy savings of 165 Mtoe (worth around ₹1.80 lakh crore) by implementing energy efficiency in industrial sector through PAT Scheme in the country by 2030. In its first cycle, the PAT scheme realised energy savings of 8.67 Mtoe, exceeding the target of 6.686 Mtoe by over 30%.

Justice Nagarjuna Reddy told Mr. Rai that he gave instructions to power utilities to strictly implement energy efficiency measures and actively promote energy efficiency programmes with the support and coordination of A.P. State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM).