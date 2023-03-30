ADVERTISEMENT

BEE, SECM implement energy-efficiency measures in AP Bhavan in record one month

March 30, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BEE plans to replicate the project in establishments of other States located in New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) of the Ministry of Power and the AP State Energy Conservation Mission (AP - SECM) have successfully completed the implementation of energy efficiency measures in a record period of one month in Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi as part of their energy efficiency demonstration project. 

SECM CEO A. Chandrasekhar Reddy stated in a press release that the BEE was planning to replicate the project in establishments/Bhavans of other States located in New Delhi in a phased manner.

BEE secretary R.K. Rai appreciated the SECM for its proactive role in executing the energy-efficiency project in one month at a programme organised by the BEE in the national capital on Thursday.

He said any State could gain from enhanced energy efficiency as it helps in achieving energy security, open up new opportunities for economic growth, create employment and reduce energy bills and the usage of fossil fuels which cause greenhouse gas emissions on a large scale. 

Special Chief Secretary, Energy, K. Vijayanand and Principal Resident Commissioner, AP Bhavan, Adityanath Das and Resident Commissioner Saurabh Gour thanked the BEE for selecting AP Bhavan for the above project.

