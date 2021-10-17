BEE finalises plan on Building Energy Efficiency Project

Vijayawada

17 October 2021 23:50 IST

Training to be imparted in Indo-Swiss technology

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has finalised the State government’s action plan on Building Energy Efficiency Project (BEEP) and is making arrangements to impart training to the officials tasked with the implementation with the support of Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (AP-SECM).

SECM Chief Executive Officer A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy said that the BEEP was aimed at facilitating the adoption of Indo-Swiss energy efficient technology in housing.

In a communication to Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain and Energy Secretary N. Srikant, BEE Director General Abhay Bhakre said he was impressed with the State government’s efforts in implementing the energy conservation and energy efficiency programmes including the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC).

The BEE has, therefore, sanctioned the Indo-Swiss BEEP to Andhra Pradesh for implementing the ECBC code for residential buildings.

The building sector in India consumes more than 30% of the total electricity consumption in the country, out of which 75% is used in residential buildings. Energy consumption in the residential building sector has more than tripled since 2000 and is expected to rise rapidly.

Energy efficient and climate responsive designing of new houses holds the key to reducing their environmental impact, the BEE DG observed in his correspondence.

The BEE is going to conduct a seminar in Tirupati on October 22 on BEEP in collaboration with the AP.-SECM.

It will discuss various challenges and the way forward in rolling out the project in the temple town in the initial stages.

The Indo-Swiss energy efficient building technology will help reduce the temperature by at least 2 degrees inside the houses and ensures adequate natural ventilation and daylighting potential. There will be scope for 20% saving of electricity.