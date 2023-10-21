HamberMenu
BEE exhorts AP and other States to promote Mission LiFE

Participating as the chief guest in a BEE--Indo German Energy Program Partnership Summit for all States in Srinagar on Friday, Mr. Bhakre said the Mission LiFE aimed at achieving cumulative energy savings of about 500 Million Tons of Oil Equivalent (MTOE)

October 21, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) Director General Abhay Bakre exhorted Andhra Pradesh (AP) and other State Governments to educate the public, especially students, about Mission LiFE, a programme launched at COP-26 to foster a profound shift in citizens’ behaviour towards adopting energy - efficient lifestyles and promoting sustainable consumption patterns for safeguarding the environment.

Participating as the chief guest in a BEE--Indo German Energy Program Partnership Summit for all States in Srinagar on Friday, Mr. Bhakre said the Mission LiFE aimed at achieving cumulative energy savings of about 500 Million Tons of Oil Equivalent (MTOE) and proactive States like A.P. should take the lead in achieving that goal. 

The actions proposed under Mission LiFE were easy for individuals, communities and institutions to take with minimal supply dependencies and no disruption to economic activities. The examples include using LED lights, public transport, and renewable energy sources like solar panels.

BEE Secretary Milind Deora commended the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and A.P. Government for entering an agreement during the G20 Partnership Summit in Goa for enhancing energy efficiency in the housing sector under Navaratnalu -Pedalandariki Illu scheme. 

