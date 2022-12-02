BEE compliments Andhra Pradesh for achieving substantial energy savings under PAT scheme

December 02, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Following the success of the ‘Perform, Achieve and Trade’ (PAT) scheme under which 21.95 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MTOE) of energy savings have been achieved in two cycles, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has asked the State Designated Agencies (SDAs) to focus on identifying new energy-intensive industrial sectors that can be brought under the scheme and help contribute in achieving the national overall target of 150 MTOE of energy savings by 2030.

At a webinar on the functioning of PAT Cells, which were established to monitor implementation of energy efficiency measures in industries across the States, BEE Director Milind Deore said Andhra Pradesh was given a target of 6.68 MTOE of energy savings by 2030 for reducing the total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2070 at the national level.

Game-changer

He said the BEE had been supporting States in implementation of several programmes to promote energy conservation and energy efficiency, and that PAT had been a game-changer.

Responding to Mr. Deore’s query on the latest reports and status of PAT and its impact in respective States, senior officers of the AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) informed him that a detailed report had been submitted to the Special Chief Secretary, State Department of Energy, K. Vijayanand, for further action with the coordination of the Industries Department.

Complimenting the role of Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Deore said the State had achieved substantial savings of 0.818 MOTE of energy in the last few years by implementing energy efficiency measures in 50 large industrial units under PAT scheme and that the State was one of the best performers in PAT implementation in the country.

The BEE Director also had a word of praise for the APSECM for identifying around 143 industrial units that had the potential to become designated consumers from the sectors that had already been under the PAT scheme.

The BEE Director said the industrial sector alone consumed 40% of the total energy in the country, and its energy needs might touch 443.4 MTOE by 2031 against the current consumption of 347 MTOE.