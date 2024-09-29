GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BEE and EESL select NSL textiles factories for energy efficiency projects

Published - September 29, 2024 07:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) have chosen NSL Textiles’ factories at Inkollu and Edlapadu in Bapatla and Guntur districts respectively for the implementation of Demonstration of Energy Efficiency Projects (DEEP). According to an official release on Sunday, the DEEP initiative was designed to support Designated Consumers (DCs) in achieving Energy Efficiency (EE) by introducing market-transforming technologies. It aligns with the BEE’s Perform, Achieve, and Trade (PAT) scheme which enables industries to meet their specific energy consumption reduction targets thereby contributing to national energy savings. The EESL will showcase nine innovative technologies, which have not yet been commercialised on a large scale, in the companies picked for implementing DEEP. 

