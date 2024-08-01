BEE advisor calls for effective communication strategy on energy efficiency activities 

Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) Regional Media Advisor (South) A. Chandrasekhara Reddy appreciated the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (AP-SECM) for its proactive role in implementing and promoting energy efficiency (EE) programmes in the State.

He emphasised the need for adopting a media action plan for spreading awareness on EE and energy conservation activities, at a meeting on’Communication Strategies on Energy Efficiency and Energy Conservation’ held at the SECM office, here on Thursday.

SECM CEO B.A.V.P. Kumar Reddy briefed about the implementation of energy efficiency demonstration projects, Perform Achieve and Trade (PAT) Scheme, Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC), awareness programmes and other energy conservation initiatives.

Mr. Chandrasekhara Reddy suggested to the SECM to focus on promoting ‘Mission Life’ in order to change the perception of environmental protection as an individual responsibility that aligns with the achievement of India’s climate goals.

Mr. Kumar Reddy gave a presentation on EE demonstration projects implemented in Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati, A.P. Bhawan in New Delhi, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), the old and new government general hospitals in Vijayawada and 130 government schools.

He also stated that the SECM has come up with ‘AP Cool Surface Policy 2023-28’ aimed at creating simple solutions to bring down the urban heat impact on buildings, and undertook the construction of a Super ECBC building at Visakhapatnam.

The BEE advisor said increased public awareness on the requisite behavioural changes would help in realising the objectives of EE activities, for which an effective communication strategy was needed to be put in place.