ADVERTISEMENT

Beautification of Rajamahendravaram railway station will be completed before the Godavari Pushkarams in 2027, says MP D. Purandeswari

Published - August 03, 2024 07:54 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Narendra Anandrao Patil urges the district officials to ban movements of heavy vehicles on the road-cum-railway bridge for its safety

The Hindu Bureau

MP D. Purandeswari and Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Narendra Anandrao Patil (centre) taking part in a meeting in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday.

Rajamahendravaram MP D. Purandeswari on Saturday stated that the beautification of Rajamahendravaram railway station would be completed before the commencement of the Godavari Pushkarams-2027. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (South Central Railway) Narendra Anandrao Patil and Ms. Purandeswari on Saturday held talks with the railway officials and discussed on the possibilities to complete the beautification of the railway station with the proposed ₹250 crore. Last year, the South Central Railway had allocated ₹250 crore for the beautification of the railway station. In the meeting, Ms. Purandeswari has appealed to Mr. Narendra Anandrao Patil to consider halting more trains at Anaparthi and Kovvur stations. 

Mr. Narendra Anandrao Patil has announced that the eastern area of the Rajamahendravaram railway station would also be developed under the beautification plan. Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Anaparthi MLA N. Ramakrishna Reddy and other officials were present. 

On conservation of the road-cum-railway bridge across the Godavari in Rajamahendravaram city, Mr. Narendra Anandrao Patil has said that he had asked the East Godavari district officials to impose restrictions on the entry of heavy vehicles on the bridge.  At present, at least 33,000 passengers travel from the Rajamahendravaram railway station daily and the beautification would be done to meet the footfall of nearly one lakh per day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US