Beautification of Rajamahendravaram railway station will be completed before the Godavari Pushkarams in 2027, says MP D. Purandeswari

Rajamahendravaram MP D. Purandeswari on Saturday stated that the beautification of Rajamahendravaram railway station would be completed before the commencement of the Godavari Pushkarams-2027.

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (South Central Railway) Narendra Anandrao Patil and Ms. Purandeswari on Saturday held talks with the railway officials and discussed on the possibilities to complete the beautification of the railway station with the proposed ₹250 crore. Last year, the South Central Railway had allocated ₹250 crore for the beautification of the railway station. In the meeting, Ms. Purandeswari has appealed to Mr. Narendra Anandrao Patil to consider halting more trains at Anaparthi and Kovvur stations.

Mr. Narendra Anandrao Patil has announced that the eastern area of the Rajamahendravaram railway station would also be developed under the beautification plan. Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Anaparthi MLA N. Ramakrishna Reddy and other officials were present.

On conservation of the road-cum-railway bridge across the Godavari in Rajamahendravaram city, Mr. Narendra Anandrao Patil has said that he had asked the East Godavari district officials to impose restrictions on the entry of heavy vehicles on the bridge. At present, at least 33,000 passengers travel from the Rajamahendravaram railway station daily and the beautification would be done to meet the footfall of nearly one lakh per day.