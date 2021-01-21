Beautician arrested in SI’s suspicious death case

The Gudivada police arrested a beautician, identified as Bandaru Surekha, in connection with the suspicious death of sub-inspector P. Vijay Kumar in Krishna district. Surekha, mother of a child, was reportedly in a live-in relationship with Vijay Kumar.
Trouble reportedly started when the SI married another woman three months ago.
An argument reportedly ensued between the beautician and the SI on Monday night over the marriage of the deceased police officer, and Vijay Kumar was found dead in his flat later.
Police arrested the beautician on Wednesday and produced her before the court, which remanded her in judicial custody for 14 days, said Gudivada Deputy Superintendent of Police N. Satyanandam.
Meanwhile, Krishna Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu condemned the statement made by former TDP Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao that the SI had died due to the pressure over the gambling raids conducted in the district recently. “The SI had some personal issues and died under mysterious circumstances. The death of Vijay Kumar is no way related to the raids as alleged by the former Minister,” the SP said.
The police officers from the district also condemned the statement of Mr. Umamaheswara Rao. Investigation is on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath