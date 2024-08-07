Bears found wandering into villages in Kalyanadurgam, Rayadurgam constituencies

Bears were spotted in the Kalyanadurgam and Rayadurgam constituencies, wandering into villages due to shortage of water and food in the forests because of poor monsoon. This has led to them venture into residential areas at night, resulting in occasional attacks on villagers and spreading fear among the people.

The villagers admit that the Forest Department’s efforts have led to the growth of wildlife in the district, however, lack of funds in recent years has made it difficult for the department to effectively conserve the wildlife. The lack of funds has also made it difficult for the department to provide alternatives for feed and drinking water to wildlife during the summer and failed monsoon season. As a result, the bears are frequenting into fields and borewell points.

Against this backdrop, a bear and her two cubs caused commotion in the hilly areas of West Kodipalli and Bobbarlapalli villages in the Brahmasamudram mandal. Forest officials inspected the villages and the foothills of hillocks to drive away the bear into its habitat.