Bears attack woman in Kalyandurg

Two bears attacked a 40-year-old woman, identified as Eswara Lakshmamma, at Duradakunta village in Kalyandurg Mandal of the district on Wednesday when she went close to the village tank bund to answer nature’s call.

The residents said an adult bear and a cub were sitting in a bush and got alerted when the woman went there. Fearing harm to the young bear, the adult bear attacked the woman, which resulted in bleeding injuries to her on the face.

A group of monkeys on a nearby tree screamed at the bears and tried to chase them away, which saved the life of the woman. Hearing the commotion, the people around the place rushed to the spot and rescued the woman from the bears and chased the animals away.

This is the second such incident in this locality in the past 15 days. Lakshmamma was immediately rushed to Kalyandurg hospital for treatment.