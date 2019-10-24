Bears attack woman in Kalyandurg

Two bears attacked a 40-year-old woman, identified as Eswara Lakshmamma, at Duradakunta village in Kalyandurg Mandal of the district on Wednesday when she went close to the village tank bund to answer nature’s call.
The residents said an adult bear and a cub were sitting in a bush and got alerted when the woman went there. Fearing harm to the young bear, the adult bear attacked the woman, which resulted in bleeding injuries to her on the face.
A group of monkeys on a nearby tree screamed at the bears and tried to chase them away, which saved the life of the woman. Hearing the commotion, the people around the place rushed to the spot and rescued the woman from the bears and chased the animals away.
This is the second such incident in this locality in the past 15 days. Lakshmamma was immediately rushed to Kalyandurg hospital for treatment.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.