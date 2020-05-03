Bearing the brunt of the battle against COVID

The medical and paramedical staff working at SVIMS Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women (SVIMS-SPMCW), which has been designated as the ‘State Covid Hospital’ are required to co-exist with those dubbed as the ‘sickest among the sick’.

Not only the elderly and the critically ill among the positive cases, but also those above 40 years of age and having co-morbid conditions like hypertension and diabetes are sent to this hospital. To put it simply, this hospital houses those who are vulnerable to death.

Higher risk

“As they harbour a higher viral load, they are also the ones who have a higher chance of infecting others,” explains Alladi Mohan, professor and head of medicine at SVIMS, who leads the medical team at the 150-bedded hospital.

A team of nearly 16 people, including doctors drawn from medicine, anaesthesia, emergency medicine and super-specialty wings, paramedical staff and lab technicians, works round the clock.

Rigorous routines

What is more wearisome is the process of ‘donning and doffing’ the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“Wearing and removing the PPE suit takes at least 20 minutes each and hence we are supposed to be fully prepared to keep the gear for at least six hours,” Dr. Mohan tells The Hindu.

After doffing the gear, every staff member walks out profusely sweating, indicating how traumatic the working condition inside is. Even after 16 were discharged after treatment, the hospital continues to house 25 patients on an average. After a week at this ward, every doctor is required to work in other areas to look for COVID symptoms, if any, developing in them.

“God is kind and we are all safe till now, but the danger continues to lurk,” Dr. Mohan says.