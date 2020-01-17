Beaches, temples in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam a big draw

With tourists from the neighbouring States thronging the beaches and resorts of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, the districts have become the hub of activities during the festival season.

With schools and colleges declaring holidays till January 19, many families and nature lovers are making the districts their destination. “My friends were from Karnataka were thrilled to visit Vizianagaram when I described to them the beauty of the Fort City. They are all enjoying their holidays,” said B.Anil Kumar, a techie, working in Bangalore.

Beaches at Govindapuram and Konda of Pusapatirega mandal of Vizianagaram district, Kalingapatnam, Shivasagar beaches in Srikakulam were being jam-packed almost everyday in the holiday season.

A group of bikers of Konark Harley-Davidson came all the way to Sun Ray Resorts located at Bhogapuram on the Visakhapatnam-Srikakulam highway to enjoy the holiday season.

“Visakhapatnam-Vizianagaram are known for the best tourism spots and they are very close to our State. That is why, we always like to spend our holidays here. This time, we organised a massive rally from Bhubaneswar. The response was overwhelming,” one of the members said.

Many temples, including Arasavilli Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple and Sri Kurmam of Srikakulam district, Ramateertham and Sri Rama Narayanam of Vizianagaram district wore festive look during Sankranti season.