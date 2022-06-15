Beach patrolling at Suryalanka in Andhra Pradesh to be intensified, say police

Surge in drowning incidents spur police to act

Following a surge in incidents of drowning at Suryalanka beach, the Bapatla police have come out with a plan to increase beach patrolling and increase the number of marine police personnel.

At a meeting convened by Superintendent of Police, Bapatla, Vakul Jindal with the Marine and Fisheries department, the department has chalked out a plan to raise awareness among people by using public address system, increase the number of marine police personnel and deploy expert divers for assistance.

On Tuesday, two young persons were washed away in a tidal wave, while at least five others were rescued. The police said that deep holes are caused by tidal waves during full moon and many, unaware of the phenomenon, are venturing deep into sea and are being swept away.

Popular spot

The Suryalanka beach continues to attract hundreds of people every day. On weekends, it is brimming with tourists, many coming from Hyderabad, but beach safety remains an area of concern. Apart from a handful of marine police, the beach does not have any patrolling system or any lifeguards to save the tourists.

With repeated incidents of drowning, the reputation of the beach as a popular getaway is on the decline.

For the police, manning hundreds of tourists remains a Herculean task and a concrete plan by the tourism department, the marine police, the fire and emergency services and the police department could come in handy.