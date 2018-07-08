Beach fest expenses raise eyebrows

more-in

The expenditure made for the Masula Beach Festival (June 9-11), for which an estimated ₹3 crore was spent by the Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority (MUDA), the Department of Tourism and other departments, has raised many eyebrows. Going by the bills claimed, a whopping ₹41 lakh was spent for the stage while more than ₹10 lakh went for advertising the event through various modes.In the wake of widespread criticism on the ‘uncontrolled expenditure by the State government’, the district authorities are, according to sources, exploring ways to justify the expenditure for the festival.

“More than 1,075 plants have been arranged in cement pots at selected places, including the Collectorate campus and the Manginapudi beach road, as part of the arrangements for the festival.

A majority of the plants have died despite a spending of ₹7.75 lakh on the plants alone,” remarked a senior citizen.The expenditure – ₹3.3 lakh for fuel to run the buses, ₹9.5 lakh for lighting and electricity, ₹89,000 for landscaping and ₹3.5 lakh for digital broadcasting – has triggered a controversy. The authorities are yet to claim the payments made to film personalities.MUDA vice-chairman P. Wilson Babu told The Hindu that the Tourism Department had sanctioned ₹1 crore and ₹2 crore had been allocated by MUDA and other government departments for the festival.

“The special committee headed by Collector B. Lakshmikantam will soon conduct a scrutiny of the claims of expenditure and sanction the bills,” he said.