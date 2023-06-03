Beach clean-up organised on Koduru Beach in A.P.’s Nellore

June 03, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - NELLORE

Ahead of World Environment Day, SEIL Energy India Limited organised a beach cleaning programme on Koduru Beach. Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) regional officer Ch. Rajasekhar led the initiative as part of ‘Mission Life (Lifestyle for Environment)’, conceptualised by the Union government. A team from the company collected over 210 kg of garbage, including plastic waste, and spread awareness among the visitors on the importance of a clean coast. Mr. Raghav Trivedi, CEO of the company, lauded the team for undertaking the activity.

