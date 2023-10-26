HamberMenu
Be wary of YSRCP’s attempts to sabotage alliance with TDP, says JSP leader Nadendla Manohar

The two parties have come together to get rid of the ruling YSRCP with the hope that the BJP will join them sooner than later, says Nadendla Manohar

October 26, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Jana Sena Party leader Nadendla Manohar.

Jana Sena Party leader Nadendla Manohar. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Jana Sena Party (JSP) political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar has advised the party district presidents to be wary of the attempts being made to sabotage the JSP-TDP alliance, and reiterated that it is to get rid of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) the two parties have come together with the hope that the BJP will join them sooner than later.

Addressing the party district presidents through a conference call on October 26, Mr. Manohar said the leaders of the JSP and TDP should not be distracted by the tactics of the YSRCP, which was bent on driving a wedge between the allies. The YSRCP would provoke the leaders of the JSP-TDP combine, but they should not be carried away by the ruling party leaders’ incendiary remarks.

The JSP leader said that due priority should be given to the plight of farmers, who incurred huge losses due to deficit rainfall. Various other important issues were identified by the JSP to focus on, he stated.

Mr. Manohar called upon the JSP leaders to make the JSP-TDP coordination meetings scheduled to be held on October 29, 30 and 31 in the districts a grand success so that the alliance would be well-positioned to release their common mini-manifesto on November 1. 

JSP leaders Kandula Durgesh, Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, B. Ramakrishna, Ch. Manukranth Reddy, Gade Venkateswara Rao, K. Govinda Rao, Sk. Riyaz, P. Hari Prasad and T.C. Varun took part in the deliberations.

