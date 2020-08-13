Be wary of online transactions: cyber experts

Webinar held as part of E-Rakshabandhan

The next time you click on a deal online, better beware! The details of your bank account and passwords could be hacked by cyber criminals. These points were discussed thoroughly at a webinar on 'Online transaction safety', held as part of E-Rakshabandhan by APCID jointly with AP Police and Cyber Peace Foundation.

Additional Director-General (CID) P.V. Sunil Kumar asked people to be wary of online transactions. P. Vimal Aditya, IPS, who works for CBI and ACB, Visakhapatnam, E. Naresh, Project Officer, ISA, and Ondaveti Satyavati of Bhoomika Womens' Collective, participated in the webinar.

Mr. Vimal Aditya explained how to set strong password to your online bank accounts and also advised not to change phone number and email ID of bank accounts. He specifically said not to use public WiFi for online transactions especially at airports, bus stations and railway stations.

He also advised people not to use the devices of others for online transactions.

Mr. Naresh spoke about security threat with regard to OTP, QR code, screen sharing applications, customer care numbers, and KYC verification. He advised the public not to disclose their PIN number to others while swiping their cards.

‘Complaints pouring in’

Ms. Satyavati said that the webinar was important to the public to gain knowledge about online transaction frauds. She said Bhoomika Helpline centre was getting more complaints from women on online money transactions.

On Thursday, a webinar will be held on ‘Digital shakti - responsible online behaviour, cyber crimes and awareness’. One can click on https://m.youtube.com/ channel/ UC9HKNl3ztEyK gSq8DcnLHMQ for further details.