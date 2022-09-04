Be wary of middlemen, Collector tells job aspirants

‘All posts in Health dept. will be filled on merit’

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM
September 04, 2022 21:40 IST

Vizianagaram District Collector A. Suryakumari. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Collector A. Suryakumari on Sunday said that all 194 contract and outsourcing posts in the Medical and Health Department would be filled only on the basis of merit, while suggesting to the candidates not to be misguided by middlemen who were reportedly luring them.

In a press release, she said that the District Selection Committee would adopt a transparent procedure in the selections and that there would not be any scope for malpractices. She said that the government would take stern action on the candidates who submitted fake certificates.

