Be wary of fraudsters, Annamayya dist. SP tells job seekers

Annamayya district Superintendent of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju asked job seekers to be wary of fraudsters who pose as employers promising opportunities and later swindle their money.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, the SP said youth should be careful as some cyber crime gangs are luring students, homemakers with catchy advertisements like “earn extra money, work from home and spare time” on job portals.

The fraudsters collect details from the resumes uploaded by the unemployed on the job portals and frequently call them and ask them to deposit money in their account for registration or for any other reason, failing which their job opportunities would be forfeited.

Mr. Harshavardhan Raju said the job seekers should be alert and know that genuine companies do not ask for money from them. The youth should also be careful by checking the authenticity of the companies and their letterheads and company logos.

“The youth should think twice before making any money transfer to any company or person posing as employers. When the job seekers are asked for information about their bank details, account numbers, tax forms, PAN or Aadhaar numbers, they should immediately know that they are falling into the trap of cyber criminals. Such incidents should be immediately brought to the notice of the police,” the SP said.

The official said that bonafide companies offering jobs would include the details about the requirement and nature of the jobs on their official websites.

Companies also post job opportunities on professional websites like LinkedIn, so there is no chance of being cheated if the job attempts are made in such trustworthy ways.

The SP said that the public should make use of helpline 1930 or file a complaint on the national cyber crime reporting portal www.cybercrime.gov.in.