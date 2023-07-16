Be vigilant during special summary revision of voters’ list in Andhra Pradesh, Sajjala tells YSRCP cadre

July 16, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Andhra Pradesh unit general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has asserted that the public mood in the State was in favour of the party.

“The atmosphere is congenial to win all the 175 Assembly seats in the State. Each day until the coming elections is crucial for the party and there is no room for oversight,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy while addressing the elected representatives, party in-charges, constituency coordinators, district presidents etc. during a teleconference on July 16 (Sunday).

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that the special summary revision of the voters’ list would begin on July 21.

“The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), during its tenure between 2014 to 2019, tried to manipulate the voters’ list in its favour by including bogus and second votes. It is necessary to verify the list at the booth level and bring the anomalies to the notice of the Election Commission. Attempts might be made to delete the names of eligible voters from the electoral rolls,” he said and asked the rank and file of the YSRCP to remain vigilant.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has paved the way for better governance. “Yet, the Opposition is trying to defame the village and ward volunteers and terrorise them. TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan are trying to drive a wedge between the volunteers and the government. Their objective is to create confusion among the people. The YSRCP leaders must thwart such attempts and instill confidence among the volunteers, he said.

‘No early polls in State’

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that the TDP and other opposition parties were claiming that early polls in the State could not be ruled out. “There is no such possibility,” he said.

The election observers need to be a bridge between the MLAs and party coordinators. They need to spend more time in Assembly constituencies and settle the minor differences, if any, among the cadres. They must bring the issues to the notice of the regional coordinators and the party leadership, he added.

YSRCP Central office in-charge and MLC Lella Appi Reddy coordinated the teleconference.