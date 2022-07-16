Be vigilant and ensure no lives are lost, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to be vigilant and ensure that there is no loss of life dur to the floods in the State.

During a review meeting with officials on Godavari floods and relief measures here on Saturday, the Chief Minister enquired about water inflows to the Godavari, evacuation of people, and other relief measures, and told them to stay alert.

He advised them to seek the help of SDRF and NDRF in emergency situations, and ordered the authorities to take measures to set up relief camps.

Further, the Chief Minister directed the officials to distribute ration on a war footing to all flood-affected families, which included 25 kg of rice, 1 kg of dal, 1 kg of potatoes, 1 kg of palm oil and a kg of onions to every family.

Mr. Jagan told the officials to provide ₹2,000 per family or ₹1,000 per victim while leaving the relief camps. He ordered the officials to report to him on the flood situation every hour.