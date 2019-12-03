‘Be Safe’ by making use of police help: Sucharita

Minister for Home M. Sucharita has called upon women to make use of the assistance being provided by the police in various ways to keep themselves safe in case of any untoward situation.

Ms. Sucharitha along with Minister for Women Development and Child Welfare Taneti Vanitha, DGP D. Gautam Sawang, AP Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma and police officials launched an app called ‘Be Safe’ in the city on Tuesday. The mobile application is aimed at creating awareness about various crimes against women through video and audio content. It also provides information about good touch, bad touch, cyber crimes like One-Time Password frauds, Dial 100 button, safe travel features and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Sucharitha said: “We have seen the cases of Nirbhaya and Disha, we have been raising our voice demanding justice. But still crimes are happening, we must be alert and take the help of police when in trouble,” she said.

Dial these numbers

“You can dial 100, 112 or 9121211100 WhatsApp number when in trouble and the police will come to your rescue. Similarly, you can use the app ‘Be Safe’,” she said.

Further, Ms. Sucharitha said that the government was mulling new and stringent laws to prevent crime against women. She said young girls should also be careful while using social media and not fall prey to cybercriminals.

Ms. Vanitha asked students to be wary of the disadvantages associated with technology and stay away from strangers on social media.