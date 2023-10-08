Be punctual and responsible, A.P. School Education Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash tells teachers

October 08, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash on Saturday (October 7) said he was disappointed to see some teachers having not evaluated and returned to students thee answer sheets of the Formative Assessment-2 examinations.

Speaking after visiting a few schools to congratulate the toppers of the assessment test, the Principal Secretary said it was unfortunate that teachers, who were expected to teach the students the importance of punctuality and responsibility, were not adhering to the same.

Referring to the ‘Selfie with Toppers’ drive that was announced primarily to further motivate students to work towards their goals, Mr. Praveen Prakash directed teachers to ensure that the answer scripts were corrected and returned to students immediately. He also wanted the teachers to allow the students to retain the answer sheets with them after its evaluation.

He said it was not enough for the District and Mandal Education Officers to merely pass on the instructions of the departmental higher-ups to the headmasters and teachers and instructed them to ensure their compliance in their respective jurisdiction.