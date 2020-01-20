Be prepared to tackle emergency situations, factory managements told

A team of experts from Chennai, in association with the Department of Factories (Chittoor), on Monday conducted a one-day “Training Programme in Emergency Preparedness for Hazardous Factories” at Sri City, attended by representatives and technical crew of as many as 36 industries from Chittoor and Kadapa districts.

Inaugurating the session on the premises of Isuzu Motors plant at Sri City, Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories M.V. Siva Kumar Reddy asked the managements of hazardous factories to remain cautious round the clock and be prepared for emergency situations by maintaining constant surveillance on the risk areas.

“In spite of the best steps taken towards industrial safety, it is unfortunate that sometimes disasters do break out, leading to loss of human lives and property as well. By adhering to the modules of emergency preparedness, such untoward mishaps could not only be tackled, but also prevented beforehand,” he said.

The official said that the technical crew should regularly undertake inspections of the risky zones in the factories and nip the problems in the bud by immediately replacing the overused infrastructure and equipment.

Extra precautions should be in place in industrial zones with dangerous working conditions, he added.

‘Safety kits must’

The team of experts from Chennai, including those from Indian Oil Corporation Limited(IOCL), presented demos on various risks faced by the hazardous industries.

The IOCL Unit head, Gurumurthy explaining to the participants the different hazards to be fought in industrial safety aspects, said that the workers could prevent them at the initial stages by adhering to preliminary safety norms by maintaining the safety kits.