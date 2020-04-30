Be polite with persons in quarantine, doctors told

Vizinaagaram District Revenue Officer J. Venkata Rao on Thursday asked doctors, medical staff and others to be polite with those kept at quarantine centres and make them feel at home.

Mr. Venkata Rao held a review meeting with special officers of quarantine centres and listened to their grievances. He said that supply of nutritious food would boost their immunity. “COVID-19 tests should be conducted for all of them on the 12th day. Those who test negative have to be discharged but should be advised to remain cautious at home. Their details have to be given to police officials so that they can be vigilant with the support of village volunteers,” said Mr. Venkata Rao.