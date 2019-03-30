Be polite with passengers, RTC crew instructed

Next time you board an RTC bus, don’t be surprised if the bus crew greet you with a welcoming smile and thank you politely when you alight from the vehicle.

The drivers and conductors of the public transport giant have been asked to watch their etiquette while dealing with passengers.

Corporation vice-chairman and Managing Director N.V. Surendra Babu on Friday addressed a training programme conducted for drivers and conductors against whom complaints of bad behaviour were received by management.

Mr. Babu reminded them that their jobs were safe as long as the commuters boarding their vehicles were happy and satisfied. He said complaints of rudeness or bad behaviour would not be tolerated.

Citing the example of Gujarat State Corporation, he said the services of the drivers and conductors there were regularised only after five years, based on their expertise and behaviour with the public. Here in Andhra Pradesh, the RTC management had been considering every possible demand of the workers and trying to fulfil them despite severe financial constraints. Yet the crew behaved in a manner that adversely affected the image of the corporation, he said.

Mr. Babu said crew in AC buses should greet the commuters by introducing themselves and brief them about the bus route, the timings and halts for tea and snacks or meals, besides wishing them a happy journey.