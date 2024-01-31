Be passionate about work and do not run after money, Sudha Murthy exhorts youth

January 31, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Chairperson of Infosys Foundation and writer Sudha Murthy has advised youth not to run after money, but instead be passionate about work and ethics in real life.

Ms. Sudha Murthy was speaking after being conferred the honorary doctorate (honoris causa) by Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) during its 13th, 14th and 15th convocations held in Rajamahendravaram on January 31.

Andhra Pradesh Governor and university Chancellor S. Abdul Nazeer presided over the convocations.

“In my journey, it has been proved that everything revolves around my hard work with a good cause. I have seen the spectrum of life. Real life is so different, as there will be no syllabus and teacher, but one should pass the test. What I have learnt in my life is all from experience,” Ms. Sudha Murthy said.

“When you want to compete, you should have certain qualities. Academic excellence is important, but other factors such as learning to work in a group and a mentality of adjusting with everyone are never part of the syllabus, but life teaches them,” she said.

On the source of strength, Ms. Sudha Murthy said, “Helping others gives me an enormous amount of happiness. One should remember to help people and do good work. Being a human being is the essence of life. It’s a battle every day, but one must fight and enjoy to be happy.”

“You will never become old as long as you learn, but you will be old the day you stop learning. One should always respect the mother tongue and one’s culture,” she said.

Education in mother tongue

In his address, Mr. Abdul Nazeer stated that the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GRE) of India in higher education was only 27.29% by 2024, and the National Education Policy (NEP)- 2020 aimed at increasing it to 50% by 2035.

Referring to the NEP, Mr. Abdul Nazeer said, “Multi-disciplines in higher education are the need of the hour, and the boundaries between various disciplines should be broken. The NEP has also taken the most important step to offer primary education in the mother tongue. This bold step connects the child with his surroundings.”

On challenges of climate change, Ms. Abdul Nazeer said, “We must think of technologies that do not affect the climate.”

Telugu Academy Chairperson Lakshmi Parvathi was awarded the D.Lit degree during the convocation.