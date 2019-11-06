Be partners in progress, students told

Students must study hard and work for development of the State as well as the nation, said Minister for Home and Disaster Management Mekathoti Sucharitha while speaking at the inauguration of Tanguturi Prakasam auditorium at Vellore Institute of Technology, Amaravati.

Ms. Sucharitha visited the university to inaugurate the new academics block (APJ Abdul Kalam Block) and a new hostel block (Rabindranath Tagore Block) on the campus premises.

“I appreciate the institute for providing educational assistance to two merit students from every district in the State. I request it to increase the number to five in future,” said the Home Minister.

Priority to education

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is according utmost priority to the education sector. A sum of ₹32,616 crore has been allocated in the budget for the education sector. I urge the students to utilise the resources and contribute towards the progress of the nation,” the State Minister for Home and Disaster Management said.

Advanced practices

She also said that advanced educational practices by VIT like digital pad examinations, engineering clinics and creating avenues for international education through the International Transfer Programme were commendable.

Tadikonda MLA Unadavalli Sridevi, who was also present, said that students should make better use of the resources provided by the college to excel in academics. “VIT has carved a niche for itself in the field of education. Students should dream big and achieve their goal with the help of the faculty and resources of the institution,” the MLA said. VIT Chancellor G. Viswanathan said the institution now has four campuses and 46,000 students.

Armed with the tag of ‘Institution of eminence’, the university aims at finding a place among the top 200 global universities in future, he said.